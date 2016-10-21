“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” (at the Paramount Theatre through Oct. 30) is a twofer: a jukebox of King’s hits, and an engaging though clichéd saga of love, marriage and cultural change, writes critic Misha Berson.

In 1958 a gawky, gutsy Brooklyn 16-year old was on a mission to compose catchy hit pop songs — Billboard chart-toppers tailor-made for transistor radio play.

The Broadway show “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” (now playing on tour at the Paramount Theatre) looks back on the early musical and personal journey of that teenager, one of America’s favorite songsmiths, starting with her tender ballad “So Far Away,” and ending with the solid gold 1971 solo album “Tapestry.”

With radiant actor-singer and able pianist Julia Knitel in the lead, “Beautiful” celebrates King and her music, as have recent TV documentaries and lifetime achievement awards including a Gershwin Prize from the Library of Congress and a Kennedy Center Honor.

THEATER REVIEW ‘Beautiful — The Carole King Musical’ Through Oct. 30, Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $34-$125 (800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org).

“Beautiful” is a twofer: a jukebox full of spare and sparkly renditions of over a dozen hits from King’s extensive discography, and an engaging though clichéd saga of love, marriage and cultural change.

On Broadway since 2014, “Beautiful” has registered especially (if not exclusively) with King’s fellow feminist, baby-boomer, female fans, who can relate personally to the artist’s drive, her insecurities and her life-balancing challenges as an ambitious professional, a mother and the wife of a beloved but philandering husband.

Though the story unfolds in a time of musical and social shift, Douglas McGrath’s book for “Beautiful” settles comfortably (if rather unimaginatively) into standard Broadway musical conventions.

The sweet romance and rough union of Knitel’s wry, sunny King and the restless Gerry Goffin (a dream-boatish and moody Liam Tobin) befits the familiar suffering wife/errant hubby narrative. And it’s balanced by the Broadway trope of a comedic “second couple”: wisecracking songwriters Cynthia Weil (an enjoyably brassy Erika Olsen) and Barry Mann (Ben Fankhauser, who can make endless hypochondriac jokes amusing).

But the real-life affinity between Goffin-King and Weil-Mann yields another well of pop hits, like the latter team’s “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” and “Walkin’ in the Rain.” And “Beautiful” offers intriguing peeks into the business of composing tunes to order, in the bustling midtown Manhattan song factories of the 1950s and ’60s.

We watch King and Goffin in action in their office, crafting and trying out (in terrific voice) future hits for mostly crossover black artists like The Drifters (“On Broadway”), The Shirelles (“Will You Love Me Tomorrow”) and The Cookies (“Chains”).

Goffin’s lyrics do not get short shrift in the show, but rather they are highlighted for their verbal suppleness and an emotional sincerity that often transcended pop schlock. His collaborations with King on the yearning Shirelles tune and on “Up on the Roof” are especially instructive, and poignant.

Just hearing the best of these odes sung simply, with Knitel’s piano, is a treat. But this is Broadway fare, so there are also glossy, suavely costumed and choreographed renditions performed by a first-rate company in Marc Bruni’s smoothly paced staging.

By the time King reinvents herself as an independent, liberated woman, and one of the serious-minded singer-songwriters who’ll define 1970s pop, the audience is more than ready to hear Knitel tear joyfully into soulful cuts from the iconic “Tapestry” album, including “It’s Too Late,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” (with lyrics by Goffin) and “Beautiful,” the show’s title ode to self-affirmation.

Though King would record many more albums (and marry and divorce three more times, and become a longtime Idaho resident and eco-activist), “Tapestry” is the personal and professional touchstone that lodged in her the affections of millions of listeners. No wonder her debut Carnegie Hall concert in 1971 bookends the show “Beautiful,” with the album’s enduring anthems of love, heartbreak and triumph.