‘Fly by Night’

Reboot Theatre Company presents the Seattle premiere of the off-Broadway indie rock-fable, set during the months leading up to New York’s 1965 blackout. Opens Friday, Nov. 4, at the Slate Theater (800-838-3006 or reboottheatre.org).

‘Singin’ in the Rain’

“What a glorious feeling …” Village Theatre’s next offering is the stage adaptation of the 1952 MGM version of the birth of the talkies. Opens Thursday, Nov. 10, in Issaquah (425-392-2202 or villagetheatre.org).

‘Murder Ballad’

Sidecountry Theatre stages Julie Jordan and Juliana Nash’s one-act rock musical about a love triangle gone wrong at West of Lenin in Fremont (800-838-3006 or sidecountrytheatre.org).

‘The Rocky Horror Show’

Halloween is over, but you can still get your “Time Warp” fix with Richard O’Brien’s campy creature-feature, through Nov. 19 at SecondStory Repertory in the Redmond Town Center (425-881-6777 or secondstoryrep.org).

‘Sweeney Todd’

“Attend the tale …” Stephen Sondheim’s celebrated musical about a “demon barber” seeking revenge is playing through Nov. 20 at Seattle Musical Theatre in Magnuson Park (206-363-2809 or seattlemusicaltheatre.org).

Doug Knoop