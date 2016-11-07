‘Fly by Night’
Reboot Theatre Company presents the Seattle premiere of the off-Broadway indie rock-fable, set during the months leading up to New York’s 1965 blackout. Opens Friday, Nov. 4, at the Slate Theater (800-838-3006 or reboottheatre.org).
‘Singin’ in the Rain’
“What a glorious feeling …” Village Theatre’s next offering is the stage adaptation of the 1952 MGM version of the birth of the talkies. Opens Thursday, Nov. 10, in Issaquah (425-392-2202 or villagetheatre.org).
‘Murder Ballad’
Sidecountry Theatre stages Julie Jordan and Juliana Nash’s one-act rock musical about a love triangle gone wrong at West of Lenin in Fremont (800-838-3006 or sidecountrytheatre.org).
‘The Rocky Horror Show’
Halloween is over, but you can still get your “Time Warp” fix with Richard O’Brien’s campy creature-feature, through Nov. 19 at SecondStory Repertory in the Redmond Town Center (425-881-6777 or secondstoryrep.org).
‘Sweeney Todd’
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' College Football Playoff chances: 'Where's the love?'
- Seahawks have a good Sunday without playing
- Win over Cal means Apple Cup officially looms large for Huskies | Larry Stone
“Attend the tale …” Stephen Sondheim’s celebrated musical about a “demon barber” seeking revenge is playing through Nov. 20 at Seattle Musical Theatre in Magnuson Park (206-363-2809 or seattlemusicaltheatre.org).
Doug Knoop
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.