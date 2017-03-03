Four promising shows for the coming week, including “Tribes” at ACT Theatre, “Genre Bender” at Langston Hughes and “Scary Mary” at Annex.

‘Tribes’

Nina Raine’s play follows the story of a deaf boy in a not-terribly-empathetic hearing family. Billy can read lips and follow his family’s emotionally volatile banter, but his parents have never given him the opportunity to learn sign language. “They’ve never accommodated his tribe,” says ACT artistic director John Langs, “and tried to pull him into their tribe … It’s a story about the things we listen to versus the things we actually hear.” This production, directed by Langs, stars Anne Allgood, Adam Standley and other well-loved Seattle actors — all of whom, Langs said, studied American Sign Language to prepare for the play. Through March 26, ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; $20-$40 (206-292-7676 or acttheatre.org).

‘Genre Bender’

For the past several years, the magazine City Arts has set up the artistic equivalent of blind dates — a musician with a set designer, an actor with a painter, etc. — to see what they can make together. The result is “Genre Bender,” an evening of cross-disciplinary experiments. This year’s roster includes Molly Sides, dancer and singer for the rock band Thunderpussy, with street artist No Touching Ground; rapper Yirim Seck with multidisciplinary artist and impresario DK Pan; artist Mary Anne Carter with choreographer Dani Tirrell; and several other pairings. March 3-5, Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, 104 17th Ave. S., Seattle; $20 (cityartsonline.com).

‘Scary Mary and the Nightmares Nine’

Seattle Times theater critic Dusty Somers writes: “Horror and hilarity are bedfellows” in “Scary Mary,” where the audience rides through the mind of a young, depressed woman who doesn’t want to leave her apartment. “The spooky and the kooky abound” in this play by Amy Escobar, which Somers describes as “a fantastic tale haunted by gaunt demons, a mad librarian and a lurking beast named Slither with a taste for blood.” Through March 4, Annex Theatre, 1100 E. Pike St., Seattle; $5-$20 (206-728-0933 or annextheatre.org).

‘Rambunctious Iteration #3: The Immigrants’

As part of its 2015/2016 season titled “#RACEish,” Spectrum Dance Theatre presents an evening devoted to classical composers who are Americans, but were born in countries whose governments have been at odds with the U.S. over the years: Cuba, China, Mexico and so on. Through March 5, Cornish Playhouse at Seattle Center, 201 Mercer St., Seattle; $42 (206-443-2222 or seattlerep.org).