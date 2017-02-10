Highlights include “Storyville Rising” and “Top Gun.”

‘Storyville Rising’

This new show from Seattle Immersive Theatre about 1900-era New Orleans starts with the romanticized vision of the Big Easy: cocktails, jazz piano and a bordello atmosphere. But it quickly digs into the underbelly of that era’s racism, sexism and exploitation. Through Feb. 25, Seattle Immersive Theater, 701 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $35 (seattleimmersivetheatre.org).

Brown Derby Series: ‘Top Gun’

Since the late 1990s, director and impresario Ian Bell has produced “ridiculously staged readings of your favorite screenplays” for merry, tipsy audiences at Re-bar. Brown Derby shows tend to be goofy, a little raunchy and hilarious. This time, Bell is tackling “Top Gun.” Feb. 16-18, Re-bar, 1114 Howell St., Seattle; $20 (brownderbyseries.org).

‘A Moveable Feast’

In the early 1920s, Ernest Hemingway spent a few years in Paris, where he wrote feverishly and struggled to pay the rent (though he seemed to have enough for his bar tabs) while getting to know a pack of influential early-20th-century artists and thinkers, including Gertrude Stein and Ezra Pound. Cafe Nordo and Book-It Repertory Theatre team up to stage Stein’s salon with the characters from Hemingway’s young life and a meal taken from the pages of the Alice B. Toklas Cookbook. Through April 2, Nordo’s Culinarium, 109 S. Main St., Seattle; $90 (206-216-0833 or book-it.org).

‘Bring Down the House’

Seattle Shakespeare Company joins forces with the upstart crow collective (which stages classical plays with all-female casts) for a two-part adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Henry VI” trilogy, which tracks the bloody intrigue of the War of the Roses. Directed by Rosa Joshi. Through March 12, Center Theater, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $31-$45 (206-733-8222 or seattleshakespeare.org).