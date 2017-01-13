More shows for the new year: Terrence McNally’s story of a mother and son; a drama about a daughter and her father; Village Theatre takes on a classic Hitchcock film and another show about Woody Guthrie.

‘Hard Travelin’ with Woody’

The stories and songs of Woody Guthrie are celebrated in this multimedia solo show. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Thursday (runs through Jan. 22). Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 S.W. Dash Point Road, Federal Way; $15-$35 (253-661-1444 or centerstagetheatre.com).

‘Mothers and Sons’

Terrence McNally’s tale of a woman who visits her late son’s partner in New York. Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. ArtsWest Playhouse, 4711 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; $17-$37.50 (206-938-0339 or artswest.org).

‘Proof’

Strawberry Theatre Workshop presents David Auburn’s Tony-honored drama about a woman who cares for her father, a mentally ill mathematician. Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. 12th Ave Arts, 1620 12th Ave., Seattle; $27-$36 (800-838-3006 or strawshop.org).

‘The 39 Steps’

Village Theatre takes on the comedy thriller inspired by a classic Alfred Hitchcock film — a play that has four actors playing more than 150 characters. Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. Village Theatre, Francis J. Gaudette Theatre, 303 Front St. N., Issaquah; $35-$70 (425-392-2202 or villagetheatre.org).

