Three promising shows for the coming week, including ”Dry Powder” and a musical by David Byrne. (Yes, that David Byrne.)

‘Here Lies Love’

This is the biggest event Seattle theater people are talking about this week: David Byrne, formerly of the Talking Heads, has taken to writing musicals about iconic figures (most recently, “Joan of Arc: Into the Fire”) and collaborating with director Alex Timbers (“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson,” “Peter and the Starcatcher.”) You know who David Byrne is. For a taste of Timbers, consider his early “Heddatron,” an adaptation of Ibsen’s “Hedda Gabler” — starring robots. “Here Lies Love” is an elaborately designed disco-musical, where some audience members get to party on the dance floor, about Imelda Marcos, former first lady of the Philippines (she of the infamous shoe collection). This is something you’ll want to see. April 7-May 28, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Seattle Center; $19-$130 (206-443-2222 or seattlerep.org).

‘26 Miles’

In 2012, Quiara Alegría Hudes won a Pulitzer Prize for her play “Water by the Spoonful” (about an Iraq war veteran working in a Philadelphia sandwich shop) and was nominated for a Tony Award for her script contributions to “In the Heights” (by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who went on to lead the smash-hit production of “Hamilton.”) Times critic Misha Berson writes that Hudes’ “26 Miles” is “a bittersweet, serio-comic travelogue of mother and teenage daughter hitting the highway … Set in 1986, the semi-autobiographical ‘26 Miles’ opens with a frantic, late-night phone call. It is a desperate cry for help from the intellectually precocious but touchingly naive 15-year-old Olivia (Klara Cerris) to Beatriz (Alma Villegas), her long-estranged Cuban-American mother.” Through April 8, West of Lenin, 203 N. 36th St., Seattle; $20 (206-352-1777 or westoflenin.com).

‘Dry Powder’

Power, greed and intraoffice politics — “Dry Powder,” a 2015 play by Sarah Burgess about finance capitalists who make money off other people’s failures, could be described as an heir to David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross.” Both Burgess and Mamet use clipped, snippy business exchanges to give us a peek into their characters’ (often closely guarded) inner lives. But while Mamet tried to sneak beneath the skin of his characters, by the time the curtain falls on “Dry Powder,” we get the sense that Burgess loathes at least 75 percent of hers. That lack of empathy for her own monsters — and make no mistake, they are monsters — cuts some of the drama out of her script. Nevertheless, director Marya Sea Kaminski and her team of local powerhouse actors (MJ Sieber, Hana Lass, Shawn Belyea and Richard Nguyen Sloniker) wriggle into the heart of the never-ending tension between people who want to help others and people who merrily plunder. And the angles of the set, by great local designer Matthew Smucker, are always tilted: a fitting visual metaphor for the personalities and machinations at work. Through April 15, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Seattle Center; $16-$54 (206-443-2222 or seattlerep.org).