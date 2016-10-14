Fans of "Arrested Development" will recognize Ron Howard's voice over as he fact checks Trump.

Share story

By
Seattle Times assistant managing editor digital

The folks at NeverCeaser have been busy lampooning Donald Trump’s campaign for the White House. Their most recent video applies the “Arrested Development” treatment to the first presidential debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Fans of “Arrested Development” will recognize Ron Howard’s voice over as he fact checks Trump.

 

Ryan Blethen