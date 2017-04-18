Here's what Jesus, Benjamin Franklin and Mark Twain thought about taxes.
Tax day is Tuesday, April 18. Whether you’re still filling out a 1040 form or waiting for your refund, income-tax season can be a stressful time.
But taxes have a surprisingly interesting past. Did you know people paid taxes in 2500 B.C.? Do you know what Jesus, Benjamin Franklin, and Mark Twain thought about taxes?
Here are some facts about taxes throughout history.
- In 2500 B.C., Mesopotamian people paid taxes throughout the year, often in the form of livestock or manual labor. According to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, this led many people to smuggle goods or pay someone else to do the labor for them.
- Tax shelters may have made their debut in ancient Egypt. The staff of temples were sometimes excused from monetary taxes and manual labor starting around 2625 B.C.
- Roman tax collectors, who sometimes collected more money than the official rate, make several appearances in the Bible. When the Pharisees ask Jesus whether they should pay taxes to Caesar, he says, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s” (Matthew 22:15-22).
- In a letter to Jean-Baptiste Leroy in 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote, “Nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
- Abraham Lincoln imposed the first federal income tax on Aug. 5, 1861. The 3 percent tax on incomes over $800 would fund the federal government’s efforts in the Civil War.
- The 1040 form — originally just three pages long — was introduced in 1913. It was mandatory for U.S. citizens, residents, and nonresidents with incomes over $3,000.
- In 1913, the filing deadline was March 1. Congress changed it to March 15 in 1918, and then to April 15 in 1954.
- In 1935, Mark Twain wrote in his notebook, “What is the difference between a taxidermist and a tax collector? The taxidermist takes only your skin.”
- The presidential election campaign fund checkbox first appeared on tax forms in 1973. In 1976, almost 28 percent of taxpayers contributed to the fund. In 2013, only 6 percent contributed. Few major-party candidates now accept this funding.
- New York, Hawaii, and Vermont have the highest tax burdens, while Delaware, Alaska, and Tennessee have the lowest.
- Along with Washington, six other states do not have a state income tax: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.
- If you think tax forms are confusing, you’re in good company. Albert Einstein once said, “The hardest thing in the world to understand is the income tax.”
- So far, the average tax refund this year is $3,071.
Here are a couple of tax-day freebies:
HydroMassage and Planet Fitness: Celebrate the end of tax season by treating yourself to a spa day. For the ninth year in a row, HydroMassage and Planet Fitness will offer free massages (may be limited to 10 minutes) until April 22; print this coupon. You can visit Planet Fitness locations in Lake Forest Park, Renton and Kent. Best to call before going.
Staples and Office Depot: Need to get rid of old documents? Get two pounds of documents shredded for free at Staples and five pounds shredded at Office Depot.
