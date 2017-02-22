Not an Oscar fan? There is the complete “Roots,” “Homeland,” “Girls” and “Walking Dead” on TV on Feb. 26.

PRE-OSCAR PROGRAMMING

Before the live Academy Awards broadcast at 5:30 p.m., get caught up with interviews with nominees and presenters from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, then soak up the glamour with “Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet,” featuring all the arrivals, 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, KOMO.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also Sunday

“Roots: 40th Anniversary Special Event,” 11 a.m. (Sundance): Sundance TV celebrates Black History Month with the complete, original 1977 12-hour miniseries based on the book by Alex Haley that follows the saga of his ancestors, from Kunta Kinte’s birth in mid-1700s Gambia, West Africa, to his American descendants’ liberation after the Civil War.

“Lucky Dog,” 3:30 and 4 p.m. (KIRO): Two new episodes, stories of trainer Brandon McMillan’s rescue of difficult animal-shelter dogs to transform them into good pets; a discovery about a Yorkshire terrier mix’s past changes the course of its training for its new family; and a Spaniel mix provides an opportunity for a high-school student to develop her talents after Brandon get it under control.

“Homeland,” 6 p.m. (Showtime): Carrie follows a lead; Saul meets an old friend; Keane takes a stand; repeats at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“60 Minutes,” 7 p.m. (KIRO): In its 49th season, investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news.

“Girls,” 7 p.m. (HBO): Hannah has a tense meeting with Chuck Palmer, an author she once greatly admired, about the disturbing allegations swirling around him; repeats at 10 p.m.

“How the World Ends,” 7 p.m. (American Heroes Channel): Documentary on predictions for the destruction of humanity; a look at Planet X, a possible giant hidden planet that theorists fear may be involved in past and future mass extinctions.

“Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Drama in the weeks and months after a zombie apocalypse; an Alexandrian discovers they must navigate the mysterious, terrifying world within the Saviors’ compound.

“Live from Hollywood: The Afterparty with Anthony Anderson,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Oscar winners celebrate.