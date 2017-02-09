Also on TV on Sunday, Feb. 12: The Season 6 premiere of HBO’s “Girls” and “Victoria” on KCTS.

THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS

James Corden hosts the festivities honoring excellence in the recording industry; scheduled performers include Adele, Beyoncé, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Metallica, Keith Urban and Bruno Mars. 5-8:30 p.m. Sunday on KIRO/CBS.

Also on Sunday

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn,” 12:50 p.m. (Freeform): Parts 1 and 2 shown back-to-back, detailing Bella and Edward’s marriage and Bella’s pregnancy.

“Grammy Red Carpet Live,” 4:30 p.m. (KIRO): Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier talk with stars and check out the pre-show glamour.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” 7 p.m. (KOMO): Alfonso Ribeiro hosts funny and/or embarrassing home videos.

“Girls,” 7 p.m. (HBO): Season six premiere of the series about aspiring writer Hannah and her three friends, all in their 20s, finding their way.

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Homer is desperate for greasy food when all the fast-food restaurants in Springfield go healthy.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” 8 p.m. (HBO): News, politics and current events with a dose of satire.

“Victoria,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Albert finds a noble cause; Victoria gets her way at court.

“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Rick and the others are led to a new community where they meet the residents and their ruler.