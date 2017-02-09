Also on TV on Sunday, Feb. 12: The Season 6 premiere of HBO’s “Girls” and “Victoria” on KCTS.
THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS
James Corden hosts the festivities honoring excellence in the recording industry; scheduled performers include Adele, Beyoncé, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Metallica, Keith Urban and Bruno Mars. 5-8:30 p.m. Sunday on KIRO/CBS.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Sunday
Most Read Stories
- Nordstrom shares climb despite tweet attack from Trump over Ivanka fashion line
- Moving to Canada is no election-year joke anymore | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Grizzly bear and arctic fox play in Seattle's rare snow at Woodland Park Zoo | Woodland Park Zoo WATCH
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn,” 12:50 p.m. (Freeform): Parts 1 and 2 shown back-to-back, detailing Bella and Edward’s marriage and Bella’s pregnancy.
“Grammy Red Carpet Live,” 4:30 p.m. (KIRO): Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier talk with stars and check out the pre-show glamour.
“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” 7 p.m. (KOMO): Alfonso Ribeiro hosts funny and/or embarrassing home videos.
“Girls,” 7 p.m. (HBO): Season six premiere of the series about aspiring writer Hannah and her three friends, all in their 20s, finding their way.
“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Homer is desperate for greasy food when all the fast-food restaurants in Springfield go healthy.
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” 8 p.m. (HBO): News, politics and current events with a dose of satire.
“Victoria,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Albert finds a noble cause; Victoria gets her way at court.
“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Rick and the others are led to a new community where they meet the residents and their ruler.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.