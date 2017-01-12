NEW YORK (AP) — A new study finds that just 7 percent of the 250 highest-grossing films of 2016 were directed by women.

The Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University on Thursday issued its report, titled “The Celluloid Ceiling.” The rate of female directors was down 2 percent from last year. In 1998, 9 percent of the top films were directed by women.

Researchers found the disparity across the board. In 2016, women comprised 17 percent of all directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors and cinematographers in the top 250 domestic-grossing films. That also is a decline of 2 percent from 2015.

In recent years, gender inequality in Hollywood has drawn increased scrutiny, including an ongoing investigation by the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.