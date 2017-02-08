"Luke, I am your father," is not the real quote.

Some of the most iconic and ubiquitous movie and TV quotes aren’t quite what you think they are. “Play it again, Sam”? Nope, it was never said exactly that way in “Casablanca.”

Bart Simpson had many catchphrases but “Cowabunga” was not one of them. The show did poke fun at that mistake in Season 11 of the long-running show when Bart exclaims “Dad, I’ve never said Cowabunga” in my life. Your script sucks.”

“Star Wars” has one of the biggest misheard quotes of all time: “Luke, I am your father.” Close, but it’s actually “No, I am your father.”

The team at Cracked put together a video of some of the most egregious mistakes. Watch it below: