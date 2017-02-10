Celebrities honor the singer and his 50-year career.

“Smokey Robinson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song”

All-star tribute to rhythm and blues icon Smokey Robinson and his 50-year career founding the Motown sound, singing, songwriting and producing. Hosted by Samuel L. Jackson with performances by Robinson, Gallant, CeeLo Green, JoJo, Corinne Bailey Rae, The Tenors, BeBe Winans and more, and a special appearance by Berry Gordy, founder of Motown. 9-10:30 p.m. on KCTS.

Also on Friday

“Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown: A Charlie Brown Valentine,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Holiday tribulations for the Peanuts gang; Sally hopes for candy from Linus, Lucy wants affection from Schroeder; Charlie Brown waits for a card.

“The First 48: Deadly Dealings: Silenced,” 8 p.m. (A&E): Series premier of the latest “First 48” series, taking viewers behind the scenes of real-life investigations following homicide detectives in the first 48 hours after a murder.

“Married to Medicine: Breast Friends,” 8 p.m. (Bravo): Season finale, with fights, a crisis of conscience, picking up the pieces.

“Reign: With Friends Like These,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season four premier; Queen Mary tests her brother James; Queen Elizabeth agrees to help Lord Darnley attempt to sabotage Mary.

“Emerald City: They Came First,” 9 p.m. (KING): The wizard’s power is threatened, Dorothy and Lucas head north to get Glinda’s help.

“Hawaii Five-0: Poniu I Ke Aloha,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): While McGarrett and Danno celebrate Valentine’s Day with their girlfriends, the Five-0 team investigates a murder.

“Sleepy Hollow: Homecoming,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Dreyfuss searches for the talisman; Jenny and Crane revisit their past as they return to Sleepy Hollow.

“Animal Nation With Anthony Anderson,” 10 p.m. (Animal Planet): Comedian George Lopez and his rescue dog; dogs and Anderson run an agility course.