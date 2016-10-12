NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Country singer Tanya Tucker is in a Nashville hospital recovering from a respiratory infection that has forced her to postpone six upcoming concerts.

The 58-year-old entertainer became ill before a concert date in South Dakota and was treated by local doctors before heading back to Nashville. Upcoming concerts scheduled for South Dakota, Idaho, Oregon, Washington state and Saskatchewan in Canada were scrubbed.

In a written statement, Tucker apologized to fans who bought tickets. She added, “I just feel terrible, but I’ll get even worse if I don’t take care of myself. I love you all.”

Tucker is known for such hits as “Delta Dawn,” ”Soon” and “Strong Enough to Bend.”

