NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Sia and her filmmaker-husband, Erik Anders Lang, are separating.

In a statement released through a spokesperson Wednesday, Sia and Lang said “after much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple.”

They were married in August 2014. They said they are “dedicated to remaining friends.”

No more details were provided.

Sia, who has written songs for Beyonce, Rihanna, Katy Perry and others, is known for her own hits like “Chandelier” and “Cheap Thrills.” She earned three Grammy nominations Tuesday, including best pop vocal album for “This Is Acting.”

Lang’s website says he has created documentaries for Louis Vuitton, Honda, MTV and other companies.