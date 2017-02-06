Biles, who is 4-foot-9, posed with Shaq for a photo that some might think is the best thing to come out of Sunday's game.

No matter your reaction to the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl, we can all get a little satisfaction from this photo of Shaquille O’Neal and Simone Biles.

Biles, Olympic gold medalist and part of the women’s gymnastics “Final Five” stands at 4-foot-9. She posed with 7-foot-1 former NBA basketball player Shaq for a photo that some might think is the best thing to come out of Sunday night’s game.

The photo was taken in Houston, Texas, before kickoff and posted to Biles’ Instagram and Twitter with the caption “Hey Shaq.” Take note that she’s even wearing heels in the photo.

This proves there is no height restriction to be a top-tier athlete.