Shannen Doherty is giving an up-close look at her fight against breast cancer.
The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress shared an Instagram photo Tuesday of herself in a hospital gown alongside her mother. She writes in the caption that she was undergoing another day of radiation therapy adding, “Today my mom came with me because Even though I’m so tired after, I’m going Christmas shopping!!!”
The 45-year-old Doherty also shared a picture two weeks ago of her first day of treatment. She said radiation is “frightening” for her.
Doherty’s cancer was publicly revealed in a lawsuit filed against her former business managers last year in which she claimed they mismanaged her money and allowed her health insurance to lapse.
