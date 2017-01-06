Seattle Parks and Recreation has good news for those who resolved to be more active and save money in the New Year. Thanks to funding from the Seattle Park District, most drop-in activities at community centers that formerly charged $1 to $3 are now free.

Free drop-in activities are community center features that don’t require staff, materials or supply costs, including fitness rooms, pool tables, basketball, pickleball, dodgeball, volleyball, tot gyms and tot rooms. Fees still apply for classes, special events and after-hours drop-in activities.

Community Center activities require a QuickCard, a free card issued by community centers to track activity usage. The cards are available from community center staff. For people who participate in programs and activities that charge a fee, QuickCards can be loaded with money for convenient payment.

Visit http://bit.ly/sprfreeactivities for information about Seattle’s 26 neighborhood Community Centers.