Celebrate with these deals in Seattle or follow these recipes and make your own pies at home.

Number nerds don’t need a special day to remember the many ways in which Pi, the celebrated number that starts with 3.14, goes on for a long time and is used in geometry, architecture, construction and other disciplines.

The number is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter and remains constant, meaning that the distance around every single circle is 3.1415926535897932384626433832795 times larger than the distance across it.

The number has been known for thousands of years but only started to be called Pi after the Greek letter, about 300 years ago.

Pi has been calculated to over one trillion digits beyond its decimal point and is an irrational and transcendental number, according to the website Pi Day, and it will continue infinitely without repetition or pattern.

The first official time that Pi day was celebrated large scale on March 14 was at the San Francisco Exploratorium in 1988 where physicist Larry Shaw organized circular marches and pie-eating expeditions.

Although the marches appear to have been all but dropped in more contemporary celebrations, the eating of pies remains very much a part of the observance.