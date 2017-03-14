Celebrate with these deals in Seattle or follow these recipes and make your own pies at home.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Number nerds don’t need a special day to remember the many ways in which Pi, the celebrated number that starts with 3.14, goes on for a long time and is used in geometry, architecture, construction and other disciplines.

The number is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter and remains constant, meaning that the distance around every single circle is 3.1415926535897932384626433832795 times larger than the distance across it.

The number has been known for thousands of years but only started to be called Pi after the Greek letter, about 300 years ago.

Pi has been calculated to over one trillion digits beyond its decimal point and is an irrational and transcendental number, according to the website Pi Day, and it will continue infinitely without repetition or pattern.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The first official time that Pi day was celebrated large scale on March 14 was at the San Francisco Exploratorium in 1988 where physicist Larry Shaw organized circular marches and pie-eating expeditions.
Although the marches appear to have been all but dropped in more contemporary celebrations, the eating of pies remains very much a part of the observance.

Pi specials 

Here is a list of a few places that have Pi promotions or commemorations going on:

  • Have a slice of pie for $3.14 a slice or watch employees of Capitol Hill businesses participate in a pie eating contest at the Lost Lake Cafe on 10th Avenue. The contest starts at 2 p.m., but an individual slice can be enjoyed any time.

Recipes

You can also celebrate by doing some math puzzles or thinking about the significance of  π, among which is this: no matter how big or small the circle is, the ratio of its circumference to its diameter is constant.

Isn’t that slightly appealing in a world of ever changing news?

 

 