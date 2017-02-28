The old gang’s all here for a new interpretation of the Archie comics.

“Riverdale”

Offbeat teen drama is a dark interpretation of the Archie comics with all the old gang, Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and Josie and the Pussycats. In tonight’s episode, Valerie and Josie have a major fallout; Betty and Jughead’s probe into Jason’s death brings them to a home for troubled youth; an unexpected betrayal sends Veronica spiraling; Josie’s overbearing father appears. 9 p.m. Thursday on KSTW.

Also on Thursday

“The History of Comedy,” 7 p.m. (CNN): Exploring the mind of the comedian and the difficult road many take to mental illness and substance abuse; repeats at 10 p.m.

“When We Rise: The People Behind the Story,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Gay-rights activists Cleve Jones, Roma Guy, Ken Jones, Diane Jones and Cecilia Chung talk about their part in the movement, and interviews with stars of the miniseries “When We Rise.”

“What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” 8 p.m. (TCM): The 1962 horror-movie classic starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

“Chicago Med,” 9 p.m. (KING): Dr. Rhodes cares for a patient whose accident is a media sensation; a grieving widower relies on a superhero costume.

“Nashville,” 9 p.m. (CMT): A legal dispute threatens to break apart the family; Juliette demands to perform at the CMT Music Awards; Will and Zach are drawn closer together.

“Training Day,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Drama series scheduled to feature a dedication to lead actor Bill Paxton, who died last weekend.

“Portlandia,” 10 p.m. (IFC): Carrie tries to improve her passenger rating; an actor teaches a boss how to fire employees; the National Small Talk Convention takes place.

“Sun Records,” 10:01 p.m. (CMT): Sam records B.B. King, but his new label struggles; Elvis is inspired by African-American music and is chastised by his family for crossing racial lines; cousins Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart hit the scene.