Canadian R&B singer the Weeknd will perform April 26, 2017 at at KeyArena. Tickets, which cost $35.50-$121, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 via Ticketmaster.com.

The singer, songwriter and producer announced the tour to coincide with his new album, “Starboy,” which will be released Nov. 25 by XO and Republic Records. It’s his third studio album following the wildly successful “Beauty Behind the Madnes,” which went to No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and R&B/hip-hop album charts.

On his latest single, “Starboy,” The Weeknd collaborated with French electronic dance duo Daft Punk.