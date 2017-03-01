Readers rave about Seattle Public Utility workers, front-row 5th Avenue tickets, helpful garbage-truck driver, AARP tax help, return of backpack, custom-built cabinet; rant about cuddling couples blocking view, bare walls, people ignoring “no dogs” signs.

RAVE To Seattle Public Utilities workers who were so careful and considerate of our property while repairing damage after a significant landslide on California Avenue. While using the grass parking strip along our property line for loading and unloading heavy equipment, they filled in the area with gravel to minimize the impact of their equipment and were beyond courteous. They could have left a muddy, rutted mess behind, but instead they improved the area. We were so impressed with their workmanship.

RAVE To the kind and thoughtful patron at 5th Avenue Theatre who needed to leave the show at intermission and offered her front-row tickets to my wife and me, who were seated near the back. That considerate gesture totally changed our view of the play and our evening. Thanks so much for being so thoughtful.

RANT To couples who cuddle at plays, operas, movies and other places where rows of seats are staggered so the person behind you can see. When the two of you put your heads together, the person behind you can only see the backs of two heads. If you can’t go without cuddling for a few hours, do the person behind you a favor and stay home.

RAVE To the garbage-truck driver who saw me in my yard and warned me to get inside because a home-invasion robbery had just happened nearby and the police were searching the neighborhood.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to folks who hang art on their walls, making my dog walks so interesting, especially in the late-afternoon light before curtains are closed. Rant to those who have bare walls. Please support the many talented and highly skilled Northwest artists who struggle to make ends meet.

RAVE To AARP volunteers providing free tax preparation at local libraries.

RAVE To the courteous and very helpful bus drivers and security personnel who found and helped me reclaim the backpack I’d left on a bench at Westlake Station.

RANT To people who bring their dogs inside coffee houses even though the establishment has signs on the door that say “no pets please.” It’s not OK to ignore the sign because you believe your dog is cute or well-trained; the sign is meant specifically for you because you haven’t figured out that it’s not OK to take your dog everywhere you go. The word “please” is a polite way to instruct you to keep your dog outside, not a suggestion you can ignore.

RAVE To my wonderful neighbor, who built a cabinet to display my husband’s model-car collection so he could enjoy looking at them for several weeks before he passed away.