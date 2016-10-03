Readers rave about neighbors picking up litter, rant about police breaking traffic laws

RAVE To the older couple who walk up and down Juanita Woodinville Way several times a week picking up trash at 6:30 a.m., using flashlights. They represent the best among us!

RANT To police who brazenly break traffic laws, especially in a jurisdiction other than their own, speeding without siren or flashing lights, running stop signs with no discernible pursuit in progress and more. They’re our first line of protection and defense and need to set the example we can look to as an ideal of obedience to and respect for the law. Why are they enforcing laws they aren’t willing to obey? I honestly don’t remember the last time I saw a police car driving the speed limit.