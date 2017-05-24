Readers rave about WSP, rant about planters in Ballard

RAVE To Washington State Patrol detectives who, through old fashioned police work and diligence, identified and apprehended the perpetrator of a felony hit and run of my motorcycle.

RANT To the large, concrete planters the city placed at intersections in Ballard along 14th Avenue Northwest. Their thoughtless placement and plant choices block the sightlines for through and turning traffic. Inept and unsafe: a good idea with lousy implementation.