Readers thank Seattle police at Susan G. Komen 3 Day Walk, complain about bad parking

RAVE To the Seattle policemen and women on bicycle that worked the Susan G. Komen 3 Day Walk in support of breast cancer. They wore pink shirts to show the their support of the cause and were such an inspiration to the walkers, working tirelessly for three days biking up and down hills, probably putting in four times the sixty miles that we covered as walkers. They greeted us with smiles and encouraging words over and over. They rock!

RANT To drivers who take up both spaces in a parking place meant for two. Seattle is getting more and more congested and parking spaces are harder to come by so this unneighborly practice is not appreciated.