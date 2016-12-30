On the heels of posting pictures of themselves in a warm embrace, video has surfaced of Drake and Jennifer Lopez getting close at a high school prom-themed party.
Video posted on social media by fan sites of the two stars shows J-Lo giving Drake a quick kiss after the pair was crowned prom king and queen. They can also be seen dancing to what sounds like a possible collaboration between the singer and rapper.
The pair posed for a prom-style photo for the Winter Wonderland Prom. It’s not clear where or when the event took place.
Lopez and Drake both posted the same picture of them hugging on a couch on Instagram on Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- New area code coming for Western Washington in 2017
- Homeland Security agents took $15M in bribes, closed their eyes
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
The videos and photos have prompted internet speculation of a duet or romance between the two.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.