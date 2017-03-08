It’s the finale for season seven.
“Portlandia”
Season-seven finale of the quirky comedy with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein gently poking fun at our neighbors in Portland; Sandra teaches a pit bull self-control; Fred and Carrie attempt protesting for cyclist rights; Lisa and Bryce sell instant garbage; a couple explain alcohol to their adult son; Fred discovers models. 10 p.m. Thursday on IFC.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@ seattletimes.com
Also on Thursday
“Hamilton’s America,” 7 p.m. (KCTS): Behind-the-scenes look at the Broadway musical phenomenon “Hamilton,” coming to Seattle for the 2017-18 Broadway at the Paramount season; featuring performances from the show and interviews with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, President Barack Obama and others; first aired Oct. 21, 2016.
“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Leonard and Penny offer Sheldon’s old room to Raj after he moves out of his apartment.
“Chicago Med,” 9 p.m. (KING): Dr. Reese is contacted for help by a troubled teen; Dr. Manning tries to help parents decide about their comatose daughter.
“Nashville,” 9 p.m. (CMT): Juliette helps Maddie navigate the attention after her performance at the CMT Music Awards; Zach demands the masters from Rayna and Deacon’s unfinished album.
“Kicking and Screaming,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Premiere; 10 expert survivalists pair up with nature-phobic partners to face extreme challenges in Fiji’s tropical jungle for $500,000 prize.
“Scandal,” 9:01 p.m. (KOMO): Jake and Vanessa’s relationship threatens the campaign.
“The Blacklist: Redemption,” 10 p.m. (KING): A plane crash sends Tom and Nez to Russia to infiltrate a mysterious, top-secret military facility; Scottie seeks answers about her husband.
“The Catch,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Season-two premiere of thriller about private investigator Alice Vaughan; Ben faces face his criminal past; the Anderson Vaughan team comes to terms with having worked with the bad guys.
