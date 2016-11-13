Pike Place Market Thanksgiving Guide

Pike Place Market has an online, printable pocket guide with information from Market merchants on shopping and preparing holiday meals and parties, from fresh fruit and vegetables to pies, turkeys and locally grown flowers for your Thanksgiving table. Other online features include a guide to the 10 best kept secrets in Pike Place Market, specialty shops with collectibles, curios and handmade art from around the world in the Market’s lower levels, perfect for rainy day shopping; Pike Place Walking Guide: 101; and Kids and Families Guide to Pike Place Market.

Some Pike Place Market venues open for breakfast at 6 a.m. Some produce and seafood stands open as early as 7 a.m., before the Market Bell marks the official daily 9 a.m. opening. General hours are: farm tables, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; crafts market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; merchants 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Restaurant hours range from 6 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Open hours of businesses vary, but the Market is officially open 363 days a year, closed only on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day; First Avenue and Pike Street, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org/).

Pike Place Market Historical District

Established in 1907, Seattle’s Pike Place Market is the oldest continuously operating public market in the country. In 1971, after the Market was threatened with demolition and replacement, Seattle voted to establish the Pike Place Market Historical District to preserve “the soul of Seattle.” Any changes in structures, signs, and spaces within the nine-acre Historical District, from Pike Street north to Virginia Street and from First Avenue west to Western Avenue, must be approved by the Market Historical Commission.

In addition to the fresh produce, crafts, fresh fish and seafood, specialty food shops and bakeries, restaurants and take-out stands, the Market and surrounding area have shops carrying books, antiques, comics, collectibles, magic tricks, records, art and more. The Pike Place Market Foundation, partially funded by donations given at Rachel the Piggy Bank, a life-size bronze piggy bank under the Market clock and sign, supports the Pike Market Senior Center and Food Bank, Pike Market Childcare and Preschool and Pike Market Clinic.

The new MarketFront mixed-use development scheduled to be completed in summer of 2017 will have parking for the Market and the waterfront; low-income housing for seniors; expanded social services; and additional retail and restaurant space. It will also provide 30,000 square feet of public open space and views of Elliott Bay, connecting Pike Place Market and the new Central Waterfront after the demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct (pikeplacemarket.org/marketfront).

Pike Place Market Atrium Kitchen

Pike Place Market Atrium Kitchen utilizes the Market’s fresh, seasonal ingredients with demonstrations and classes, and tours of the farmers market with local chefs. Upcoming Atrium events include the At the Table series with chefs preparing dishes highlighting Market-sourced produce, including esoteric Thai cuisine, in which participants learn to prepare fried pork belly, Thai chili jam, sticky rice and pickled mustard greens with chef Kristina Glinoga, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16; $35, preregister (pikeplacemarket.org/atrium-kitchen).

Victor Steinbrueck Park

Opened at the north end of Pike Place Market in 1982 as “Market Park,” the small park was renamed in 1985 to honor Victor Steinbrueck’s contributions to Seattle and the restoration of Pike Place Market. Plans now in the design stage and scheduled for 2018-19 include renovating the former children’s play area, improving and expanding lighting and upgrading landscaping at the park; 2001 Western Ave., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/victor-steinbrueck-park).

The Showbox

The art-deco style classic theater opened as a Seattle entertainment hot spot in 1939. Past performers include Duke Ellington, Muddy Waters, the Ramones, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Pearl Jam, Prince, Foo Fighters and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. Upcoming performances include Queensryche on Nov. 15; 1426 First Ave., Seattle (showboxpresents.com/).