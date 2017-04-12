Pepsi, United Airlines and Sean Spicer have provided fodder for social media jokes.
If you’ve been scrolling through Twitter the past week, your timeline has probably been filled with “hold my beer” jokes about Pepsi, United Airlines and now Sean Spicer. All three have received massive backlash in recent days — Pepsi for its tone-deaf Kendall Jenner ad, United for literally dragging a man off one of its flights, and now White House press secretary Sean Spicer for claiming Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons on his people.
The joke goes like this: someone does something outrageous, the next person says “hold my beer” as he gets ready to top that deed.
Are you tired of the meme or thirsty for more?
But some people have had enough:
