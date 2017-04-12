Pepsi, United Airlines and Sean Spicer have provided fodder for social media jokes.

If you’ve been scrolling through Twitter the past week, your timeline has probably been filled with “hold my beer” jokes about Pepsi, United Airlines and now Sean Spicer. All three have received massive backlash in recent days — Pepsi for its tone-deaf Kendall Jenner ad, United for literally dragging a man off one of its flights, and now White House press secretary Sean Spicer for claiming Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons on his people.

The joke goes like this: someone does something outrageous, the next person says “hold my beer” as he gets ready to top that deed.

Are you tired of the meme or thirsty for more?

Pepsi: "We messed up. I don't think anyone has ruined their own brand like we did to ourselves"

United Airlines: "Hold my beer" — Manuel Guzman (@ManuelGuzman) April 10, 2017

PEPSI: we're the worst UNITED: no, we're the worst SEAN SPICER: hold my beer — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 11, 2017

Pepsi: nobody will embarrass themselves as much as us this week.

United: hold my beer…

Sean Spicer: hold my Pepsi… — Elizabeth Wilson (@elspeth_47) April 11, 2017

But some people have had enough: