Fans of Pearl Jam and other bands being honored at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday night began gathering several hours before the show outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Fans of the seven performers being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame began gathering outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn several hours before Friday night’s ceremony.

That included fans from all over the country of Pearl Jam, a band that originated in Seattle and still calls the city its home.

One fan with a particularly compelling story, though, was from nearby — Daniel Gottlieb of Long Island.

Gottlieb, who said has seen 70 Pearl Jam shows since 1996 suffered the death of a child last March and said he contemplated not going to a show last spring for which he already had tickets.

Gottlieb ultimately decided to go and said during a cover of The Who’s Baba O’Riley that singer Eddie Vedder pointed him out and then threw a tambourine his way. Gottlieb said another fan reached up and grabbed it and Vedder stopped to point to him and say “no, no. It’s that guy’’ and Gottlieb got the tambourine.

“Therapeutically, I can’t explain how much that meant to me,’’ Gottlieb said.