EntertainmentMoviesTelevision Oscars 2017: Write your own acceptance speech by filling in the blanks Originally published February 23, 2017 at 6:30 am Updated February 22, 2017 at 6:35 pm We don't remember what Leonardo DiCaprio said when he won his Oscar in 2016, but it was probably heartfelt and elegant. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) If your big award-winning moment came, what would you say? Try our speech generator to help you find the perfect words. Share story By Ardua HarrisSeattle Times entertainment and lifestyle editor Do you dream of winning an Academy Award? What would you say in your acceptance speech? We're here to help. Fill in the word prompts to generate your own award-worthy speech. Ardua Harris: aharris@seattletimes.com. Seattle Times entertainment and lifestyle editor
