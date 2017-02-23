If your big award-winning moment came, what would you say? Try our speech generator to help you find the perfect words.

Share story

By
Seattle Times entertainment and lifestyle editor

Do you dream of winning an Academy Award? What would you say in your acceptance speech? We’re here to help. Fill in the word prompts to generate your own award-worthy speech.

Ardua Harris: aharris@seattletimes.com. Seattle Times entertainment and lifestyle editor