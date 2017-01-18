LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Orange Is The New Black” star Taryn Manning and Netflix are shooting down a report that the actress quit the show.
In Touch magazine reported Wednesday that Manning was leaving the show because she needed to get away from her character and was planning to move from New York, where the show is filmed, to Los Angeles.
Manning responded to the report on Instagram on Wednesday , writing “quit never maybe fired but No.”
A Netflix spokesperson tells The Associated Press that the story is not true and Manning remains on the show.
In Touch has removed the story from its website.
Manning plays inmate “Pennsatucky” on the prison dramedy.
