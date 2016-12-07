The Emmy Award-winning comedian plays Dec. 9 at WaMuTheater and Dec. 10 at Paramount Theatre.

Comedian Louis C.K. is a master of dark and macabre humor, and much of his material, both for his popular TV Show “Louie” and his stand-up, is autobiographical. “I feel safe talking about dark subjects because they exist in a world full of life and beauty,” C.K. told Vulture in a June interview. C.K. will perform two shows, Friday, Dec. 9, at WaMu Theater and Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Paramount Theatre.

Fans know him from his Emmy-Award winning FX show, “Louie,” which chronicles his life as a single dad working as a comedian in New York City, and from his wildly successful stand-up career. In 2015 C.K. was the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times in a single tour. C.K. also broke new ground in 2011 when he released his fourth full-length special, “Live at the Beacon Theater,” available for download via his own website for $5. The independently produced special, directed by C.K. himself, went on to earn $1 million for the comedian. He’s won a Grammy Award for Best Comedy album twice and spent most of 2016 touring as a stand-up comedian. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; both sold out.