He says the duo used his tunes for "Thrift Shop" and "Neon Cathedral."

TMZ.com is reporting that New Orleans jazz musician Paul Batiste is suing Seattle hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, claiming the their smash 2013 hit “Thrift Shop” borrows from his music.

Batiste, who leads the Batiste Brothers Band, says “Thrift Shop” uses the beat and horn melodies from his “Hip Jazz” and “World of Blues,” which were recorded in 1997 and 2000.

This is not the first of such lawsuits for Batiste, who in 2013 filed a $100 million lawsuit accusing T-Pain, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled of illegally sampling his band’s music.

According to TMZ, Baptiste is also suing the Seattleites over the song “Neon Cathederal,” which Baptiste claims lifts from three other songs by him. Baptiste is reportedly seeking his share of the profits from both of the songs.