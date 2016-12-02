Atlanta rapper Young Thug has had a great year, but so has his up-and-coming opening act, 21 Savage. The pair play at the Showbox SoDo Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Experimental-trap virtuoso Young Thug returns to Seattle for a headlining performance Wednesday (Dec. 7) at the Showbox SoDo, this time with fast-rising fellow Atlantan 21 Savage as an opener.

Young Thug continued his ascent in 2016 with two excellent projects (“Slime Season 3” and “JEFFERY” — his real first name) and one pretty good one (“I’m Up”), all of which will probably land him on some Top 10 lists at the end of the year.

But barely-24-year-old 21 Savage probably will, too. Savage was one of rap’s breakout stars of 2016, earning a spot on XXL magazine’s annual “freshmen list” and releasing his well-received “Savage Mode” EP with superproducer Metro Boomin. At nine tracks it’s barely over 30 minutes long, but the combination of Young Metro’s moody, spacious, yet still heavy production and Savage’s sneering, menacing, yet laid-back baritone drawl makes it enjoyable all the way through (and better with repeat listens).

Concert preview Young Thug, 21 Savage 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave S.; $35-$40 (206-652-0444 or showboxpresents.com).

Though “Savage Mode” is his biggest release to date — 28 weeks so far on the Billboard album chart — 21 started buzzing last year with the single “Red Opps,” which was all horror-movie-soundtrack piano stabs, impossibly heavy bass 808s and gun sound ad-libs.

In an era when trap music and its surrounding elements (from slang to production style) have become more mainstream, and in turn, more watered down, 21 Savage is a reality check. His icy stare, gold teeth and face tattoos (a dagger in the middle of his brows, “death before dishonor” across his hairline) not only make him look the part, his interviews with YouTube channel VladTV and the New York radio show “The Breakfast Club” make it clear he is all too familiar with the violent, gang-affiliated lifestyle he raps about.

With a cold, detached maturity, he tells how he was expelled from school in seventh grade after getting caught with a gun at school, and never completed more than a semester of high school in the years to follow. How on his 21st birthday he and his best friend were involved in a shooting that left his friend dead and Savage with six gunshot wounds and lasting nerve damage.

When asked on “The Breakfast Club” how many funerals he’d been to, he rattled off 12 or 13 different names, confirming that “every last one of ’em” was a product of gun violence.

Yet 21 Savage also seems to understand that appearances matter.

When asked if he ever felt like he should stop rapping about these things since he’s experienced so much pain and tragedy firsthand, 21 responded, “One day I will. But if 21 Savage didn’t come out rappin’ about them things, then who would be listening to 21 Savage? Would I even be on this platform to be talking to you if it wasn’t for me saying ignorance to catch people’s attention?”

It’s a Catch-22.

“This is my real life,” he said. “People be lying, trying to make themselves look like something they not. I’m trying to better myself.”