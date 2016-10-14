The 15-piece swing machine dipped into blues, bebop and swing and Cuban, Brazilian and South African rhythms and colors in the Oct. 13 concert at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle.

In one of the most vibrant concerts it has ever played here, Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra offered a kaleidoscopic array of musical colors and styles at the Paramount Theatre Thursday (Oct. 13) for a full house that buzzed with energy throughout the night.

Drawing from the huge repertoire it has accumulated since its 1987 inception, the 15-piece swing machine dipped into blues, bebop and swing and Cuban, Brazilian and South African rhythms and colors.

Marsalis kicked off the set playing trumpet with just the rhythm section, moaning on an after-hours blues and ripping through fierce licks at a terrifying tempo on the swing classic “Cherokee.”

The band joined the party for an elegant edition of Duke Ellington’s “Portrait of Louis Armstrong,” followed by a bristling arrangement of McCoy Tyner’s “Four by Five,” arranged by pianist Helen Sung, who was filling in for Dan Nimmer. It was only the third time Sung had ever played with the group, but her percussive, dancing solos on the Tyner tune and on the evening’s closer, “Rhythm-A-Ning,” by Thelonious Monk, were highlights.

Also captivating were the woodwind-and-brass colors on Hermeto Pascoal’s pastoral tone poem, “Nem Um Talvez,” which featured lithe solos by alto saxophonist Sherman Irby and trombonist Vince Gardner.

Bassist Carlos Enriquez contributed his Cuban-inspired composition “Keepin the Story Alive” and executed a muscular solo of great clarity on Ellington’s “C Jam Blues.”

Irby spun gold from his alto on Wayne Shorter’s “Mama ‘G’,” which featured a nod to Art Blakey’s version of the tune, as drummer Ali Jackson banged his cowbell.

Walter Blanding trilled and fluttered his soprano sax on Bill Evans’ moody ballad, “Very Early,” then the band rocked the house with township jive of the Nelson Mandela movement of reed man Ted Nash’s “Presidential Suite,” which featured trombonist Chris Crenshaw intoning a 1994 Mandela speech.

Marsalis opened the Monk tune with the rhythm section, kissing high notes with aplomb, and shook his head in admiration for his trumpet section mate Ryan Kisor, who squeezed off another litany of dazzlers as the band brought the evening to a climax.

The show opened with two tunes by the excellent Roosevelt High School Jazz Band, and at intermission the Mountlake Terrace Jazz Band, arrayed on the stairway to the mezzanine, enhanced the evening’s festive atmosphere.