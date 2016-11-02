Jerry Seinfeld, ranked by Comedy Central as the 12th-greatest stand-up comedian of all time, performs at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, Nov. 4.

Jerry Seinfeld, who’s made a career out of socially awkward observational humor, performs Friday (Nov. 4) at the Paramount Theatre — just four days before the U.S. presidential election. Though he’s not known for political humor — his 2014 performance at the Paramount focused on the benign and mundane — it would be awkward for him to ignore the last year’s political topics, given how outlandish this election cycle has been.

Seinfeld is a master whose chops are scarcely paralleled — in 2005, Comedy Central ranked him the 12th-greatest stand-up comedian of all time (Richard Pryor was No. 1).

Since the end of his critically acclaimed, eponymous TV series, he’s been active as a touring artist. He also hosts the popular web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” now in its eighth season, which had President Obama as a guest. In 2009, there was a brief “Seinfeld” reunion on series co-creator Larry David’s HBO show, “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Seinfeld will perform two shows, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $46.25-$146.25 (800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org).