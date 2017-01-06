There are numerous Seattle events remembering David Bowie, who would have turned 70 on Jan. 8. He died Jan. 10, 2016.

David Bowie died a year ago Jan. 10. His loss is still profoundly felt and will be for years. Bowie transcended music and was a touchstone for generations of musicians, music lovers and misfits. It’s hard to imagine anybody filling the void left by the many faces of Bowie.

Bowie’s death was an “I remember what I was doing when…” moment. I, like many other Bowie fans, received the news while listening to what would be his final album, “Blackstar.” I had finished listening to the album and was watching the video for “Blackstar” on my phone when a breaking news alert from The New York Times popped up saying that Bowie had died. I didn’t believe it. His 25th album was released two days earlier, Jan. 8, his 69th birthday. I spent the weekend listening to it. How could he be gone?

But Bowie hasn’t left us. The “Blackstar” album continues to spark discovery a year later, and Bowie is still inspiring people. As might be expected, there are several events marking Bowie’s birthday and the anniversary of his death. If you miss Bowie, and want to remember Ziggy Stardust, you’ll find something of interest during KEXP’s celebration of Bowie’s life. Bowie programming begins Sunday, Jan. 8, and runs through Tuesday, Jan. 10. DJs will be playing The Thin White Duke’s music and airing interviews with friends and collaborators such as Tony Visconti, Brian Eno and more.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Star Anna and the Synergia Northwest Orchestra will perform “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust” in its entirety at the Neptune Theatre.

Bowie birthday bash at Barboza.

At 4 p.m. SIFF Cinema Uptown is throwing a Bowie birthday party and quote-along viewing of “Labyrinth.”

At 8 p.m. Naked City Brewery is showing “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” starring Bowie. The movie will be synced to a set from DJ Nicfit.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Seattle Symphony performs the music of Bowie at Benaroya Hall.