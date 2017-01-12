The former teen star, now 29, is launching a music comeback and is performing at El Corazon in Seattle on Jan. 19.

In the early 2000s, the millennials that now flood the streets of South Lake Union were bopping to 98 degrees, N’SNYC and Backstreet Boys. A little piece of the boy-band era will come to Seattle on Thursday, Jan. 19, when Aaron Carter — teen heartthrob and little brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter — plays El Corazon.

Now 29, Carter has been in music since he was 7. He didn’t officially step out from his big brother’s shadow until his 2000 release, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” which featured a falsetto-ridden dance remix of the 1965 song by The Strangeloves, “I Want Candy.” The popular single helped “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” sell almost 3 million copies in the U.S. and crowned 13-year old Carter a pop prince.

The success also gave Carter the chance to perform on Nickelodeon and tour with the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears.

Concert preview Aaron Carter 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, El Corazon, 109 Eastlake Ave. East, Seattle; $15-$20 (206-262-0482 or www.elcorazonseattle.com)

In the following years, as the music industry moved away from the boy-band and pop-princess sound as created by producer Max Martin, Carter made reality-TV appearances on his family’s show “House of Carters” and on Season 9 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

He checked into a rehab facility in 2011.

Carter’s first new single in 14 years, “Fool’s Gold,” is his attempt to re-establish himself as a more credible artist, he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016.

His new album “LØVË” is scheduled to come out in the spring.

In that interview with ET, Carter also explained how “LØVË” is about dissecting his complex love life, which has included dating Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan and an on-again off-again relationship with his girlfriend of two years, Lee Karis.

As Carter told ET, “Lee is my new love. I’m writing songs about her, not Hilary [Duff].”