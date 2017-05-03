DoNormaal and SassyBlack share their thoughts on Sir-Mix-a-Lot’s legendary song. The song turns 25 this week.

“I think it was especially cool to me because when that song came out a lot of mainstream culture was all about promoting these anorexic ‘90s models, and curvy bodies weren’t being as represented in the mainstream. When I first heard it, I was really little and I just wanted to dance; that beat and that build up in the beginning is so exciting, it hyped me.

“As an artist, I think it’s one of the many songs that taught me that you can go so many places in a single song. You can bring funny and cool and serious and straightforward energies to the same song all at once, and that’s really fun for a listener because it represents more than just one mood or one side of yourself.”

— Seattle rapper DoNormaal

“I remember hearing and seeing ‘Baby Got Back’ everywhere as a kid. Super catchy and fun, the beat was also really infectious. As I got older, I really loved the tune and tend to throw it on during my DJ sets and brag on the fact that it is from a Seattle legend.”

— Seattle soul singer and hip-hop artist SassyBlack

“It made me appreciate my curves more, but mostly, it puts me in a party mood.”

— 24-year-old Seattleite Safari Carter, a stylist at Mo’Stylez @ FANON Barbershop & Salon

“The beat was good, but it wasn’t empowering to everybody. I mean, wow, some people got back, but a lot of us got flat butts.”

— Margo Bolton, 51, Seattle

“The song defined the music of the time and brought it to the forefront. And it reminds me that music and food are universal and they bind us together.”

— Tess Thomas-Anderson, age not given, owner of Emma’s BBQ in Seattle

“When it first came out, we all were excited. We had to go hang out — at Arnold’s, at Skateland, at Skoochies and Dick’s — and we had to dance. The beat makes you want to dance.”

— 49-year-old Seattle resident Anissa Joubert, owner of Million Dollar Crew Academy and the Daisy B Salon & Spa

“I can understand why the song might have been important from the perspective of putting black women on the map, so to speak, but what people don’t realize is that black women have always been on the map. The pride was always there. It just needed a someone to knock on the door to say ‘come on out.’

“I have two daughters who are beautiful to me, and they are beautiful to others, I think. But most of all, I want them to be beautiful to themselves, and this song if you listen to the lyrics, it’s just rapping about big butts, but the meaning behind the lyrics goes deeper than that. If you play it for a man, it means one thing, but if you play it for a woman, she might be looking at herself a little more prideful, knowing that she’s beautiful whatever size she is.”

— Joseph Irving, 58, proprietor of Joseph’s Elite Image in Seattle

“You have to remember the climate in which I wrote it. The American standard of beauty was really skinny — Popsicle sticks, stop signs — that’s how it was defined. The song bucked the system, and black women immediately said ‘It’s about time!’ I wrote a song that was supposed to be for certain people and it ended up being for everybody.”

— Sir-Mix-A- Lot, The Seattle Times, January 2017