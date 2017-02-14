Trump's tweets of being disrespected, misunderstood and hurt fit nicely into the EMO genre.
EMO is primed to make a comeback thanks to President Donald Trump.
Maybe Trump listens to a lot of Dashboard Confessional and is a fan of late 1990s/early 2000s teen angst movies. How better to explain the ease with which his tweets are put to EMO, an offshoot of punk that peaked in the mid-2000s and sounds as if it was written through the lens of an emotionally tortured 16-year-old.
The folks at Super Deluxe, which is a group of creative types that make videos destined for the internet, have found a new use for EMO. The collective created EMO Trump and wrote a song using Trump’s tweets for lyrics. In the video, they even give Trump the EMO-approved lacquered black hair, brushed across his forehead with an eye covered. The tweets/lyrics perfectly fit the music and will surely bring people of a certain age back to a time of awkwardness, floppy hair and tight jeans.
When EMO Trump sings, “If the press would cover me accurately & honorably, I would have far less reason to ‘tweet.’ Sadly I don’t know if that will ever happen,” you can hear the words of a teenager longing to be accepted, but painfully knowing the world is a cruel place that will continue to harden his young heart.
Given the high volume of tweets President Trump sends, there should be enough material for a double album soon.
