The Fleet Foxes streamed their Sydney show on Facebook Live playing a number of songs from their new album.

The long wait for a new Fleet Foxes record is almost here. “Crack-Up,” the band’s first in six years, will be released on June 16.

The Fleet Foxes played the Showbox May 19 and come back to town for two shows at the Paramount Theatre on Sept. 14 and 15. If you need a fix before “Crack-Up” is released, missed the Showbox show, or can’t wait to see them again in September the Foxes have you covered. Their show at the Sydney Opera House Monday night was shown on the bands Facebook page.

The early buzz about the new recorad has been good. Writing in The Seattle Times Charles Cross named the album one his favorite local records of the year and that, “Pop music is a fickle world, and technology now allows albums to be dropped immediately, and for bands to find success from a video overnight. “Crack-Up” is a different beast altogether because it displays meticulous songwriting polish, part of the reason it feels like a record from an earlier decade. For example, “I Am All That I Need/Arroya Seco/Thumbprint Scar” contains three different almost-orchestral movements inside one six-minute pop song.”