Bands have been covering Soundgarden and Chris Cornell songs since his death last week.

Artists have been paying tribute to Chris Cornell from the stage and studio since his death last week. U2 and Metallica dedicated songs to Cornell, and others bands like Candlebox, Ryan Adams and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have covered him from from the stage. Country singers Cody Jinks and Paul Cauthen did a studio recording of “Black Hole Sun” that shouldn’t be missed.

Two of the most powerful covers came from Heart’s Ann Wilson, also doing “Black Hole Sun,” and Living Colour taking on “Blow Up The Outside World” at a show in Perth, Australia.

Living Colour

Ann Wilson

Candlebox

Ryan Adams

Cody Jinks and Paul Cauthen

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer