By
The Seattle Times

What does 1,200 musicians playing Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” sound like?

Completely amazing, and you ought to listen at least twice to let your own teen spirit free.

A group of Italian musicians who call themselves the  Rockin’1000 and claim to be “the biggest rock band on earth”  stage large-scale jam sessions with purpose. Initially, they put on a successful 2015 musical campaign to get the Foo Fighters to play a concert in their small town of Cesena. Since then, they’ve staged similarly large performances of songs by The White Stripes, David Bowie and The Black Keys.

 Their most recent cover of the Nirvana classic features 1,200 singers, guitarists, bassists and drummers.
