What does 1,200 musicians playing Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” sound like?
Completely amazing, and you ought to listen at least twice to let your own teen spirit free.
A group of Italian musicians who call themselves the Rockin’1000 and claim to be “the biggest rock band on earth” stage large-scale jam sessions with purpose. Initially, they put on a successful 2015 musical campaign to get the Foo Fighters to play a concert in their small town of Cesena. Since then, they’ve staged similarly large performances of songs by The White Stripes, David Bowie and The Black Keys.
