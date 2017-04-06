The three-day festival will be held in May on stages around Pioneer Square, and there will certainly be plenty to see.
Three days and more than 300 bands. Nothing we can’t handle, right, Seattle?
The Upstream Music Festival announced the second half of its extensive lineup, which includes the addition of main stage performers Dinosaur Jr. and Jay Park.
The full list is below.
The three-day festival, to be held May 11-13 on stages around Pioneer Square, aims to showcase upcoming artists from around the region.
It is a collaboration between philanthropist and music geek Paul Allen, radio station KEXP and the Alliance for Pioneer Square. Its aim is to nurture emerging artists, while showcasing established acts.
This second half of the full festival lineup stays true to that goal, now including bands from Portland, OR., Boise, ID and Vancouver, BC.
The lineup was put together by lead curator Meli Darby and a team of “trusted music influencers,” including Seattle native and legendary producer Quincy Jones, Pearl Jam lead guitarist and Hockeytalkter Records founder Mike McCready and DJ Marco Collins, as well as several DJs from KEXP.
Dinosaur Jr. and Park join other mainstage acts like Flying Lotus, AlunaGeorge, Beat Connection and Deep Sea Diver, Shabazz Palaces and Snarky Puppy (one of Allen’s favorites).
By day, some 200 artists will gather at the CenturyLink Field Event Center with music professionals, technologists and creatives to talk about how to succeed in the industry. There will be interactive keynotes, breakout sessions, cross-industry discussions and mentoring workshops for local artists.
In the evening, the artists will perform in more than 25 spaces and venues throughout Pioneer Square and CenturyLink Field’s North Lot.
The full lineup:
AlunaGeorge
Beat Connection
Flying Lotus
Shabazz Palaces
Jay Park
Dave B
Mike McCready & Friends
The Maldives
Thunderpussy
Xavier Omär
Magic Sword
POLIÇA
Snarky Puppy
Deep Sea Diver
The Long Winters
The Thermals
Jeremy Enigk
Metz
Brent Amaker & the Rodeo
Brothers From Another
Iska Dhaaf
Gazebos
Helms Alee
Pezzner
Raz Simone
Sam Lachow
SANDRIDER
Masego
Massive Monkees
Ayron Jones & The Way
Chris Staples
Hibou
Kuinka
Laura Gibson
Polyrhythmics
The Flavr Blue
Jlin Saturday
Kristin Kontrol
Lemolo
Said The Whale
The Velvet Teen
Larry June
Quasi
Budo & Kris Orlowski
Grace Love
MASZER
Motopony
The Grizzled Mighty
Clinton Fearon and Boogie Brown Band
Desi Sub Culture
Grieves
Childbirth
Dude York
Porter Ray
Acid Tongue
DEEP CREEP
DoNormaal
Dust Moth
Kirt Debique
Mackned
Maiah Manser
Neu Yeuth
OK SWEETHEART
Ole Tinder
PARISALEXA
Romaro Franceswa
Sashay
SassyBlack
Shaprece
Smokey Brights
Tangerine
The Spider Ferns
Tiffany Wilson
Versing
WILD POWWERS
ZELLi
Astrocolor
Belle Game
Belt of Vapor
DJ Marvelous
DJ NativeSUN
DUBCHAMP ft. MISTA CHATMAN
Duke Evers
Eagle Nebula
Beats Fell
Erik Blood
Evening Bell
Fatal Lucciauno
Great Grandpa
Helvetia
ILLFIGHTYOU
J GRGRY
J’Von
JusMoni
Justin Hartinger
King Leez
Kore Ionz
Late Nights Early Mornings
Leava
Limanjaya
Lowman Palace
Malitia Malimob
Moon Dial
Myke Bogan
Positive Rising
Qreepz
Raven Matthews
Scarlet Parke
TeZATalks
The Soft Offs
Thick Business
Twin River
Two Story Zori
WIBG
Chocolate Chuck
GEMS
High Praise
Jared Mees
Jarv Dee
Spirit Award
Western Daughter
The White Tears & Pearl Dragon Is Dead
Louise Burns
Lost Boys
Big World Breaks
Cold Soda
U No Hu
Lean Rock
Kung Foo Grip
Charlie Hunter
Banda Magda
Maz
Bill Laurance
Astro King Phoenix
Bad Luck
Bardo:Basho
Ca$h Bandicoot
Chimurenga Renaissance
Constant Lovers
CUFF LYNX
Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme
En Canto
Freeway Park
Gail Pettis
Key Nyata
Nacho Picasso
Naomi Moon Siegel
Natasha Kmeto
NAVVI
Pink Parts
RAMZi
Ruler
Saint Claire
SaxG
Shawn Parker
Shelby Earl
SISTERS
Steal Shit Do Drugs
Taylar Elizza Beth
Tezeta Band
The Last Artful, Dodgr
Travis Thompson
Warm Gun
Wayne Horvitz’ Electric Circus
Year of Death
Youryoungbody
Animal Eyes
Baloogz
Boy Harsher
calico
Cameron
Celadon City
Chapel Sound (Wsuptiger, Tails, Shaunic)
Chase Miles
Chris King & The Gutterballs
Cotillion
Crockett King
Danny Newcomb & The Sugarmakers
DJ Nostalgia B
Quincy James
DJ Sosa
Real Love DJs (BlesOne & Emecks)
Dreamdecay
FTB (Nyles Davis + Mo $)
Night Shift Sound (HANSM JUSTIN, Canh Solo, Tony Snark)
Hanssen
Haunted Horses
IG88
Ings
IVVY
Jamie Blake
Jenn Champion
Karl Blau
Northern Natives (Kyo-Ken, Samurai Del, Sendai Mike)
LUNA GOD
Lydia Ramsey
Maryjane
Máscaras
Mike Edel
Naomi Wachira
Not Waving
Otieno Terry
Pye Corner Audio
Silent Servant
SLOUCHER
Summer Cannibals
Sundries
T.Wan
TELLERS
Terrance Brown
The Black Tones
The Drip
The Morning After
The Mountain Flowers
Van Eps
Wimps
X Suns
Yak Attack
Yeah Great Fine
Black Stax
Bryan John Appleby
CCL
GOODSTEPH
Koga Shabazz
Planes on Paper
Temple Canyon
West Hell
SEAN CEE
The Loveless Building
Suitcase
Emergency Volcano Evacuation Route
Bujemane
Electric NoNo
Eliot Lipp
Mu
Lushloss
:30
Acapulco Gold
Adam Nystrom
Aos
Ayo Dot & The Uppercuts
Biome
Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints
Boots to The Moon
Boyfriends
Brite Lines
COSMOS
Dream Journal
Gibraltar
Gifted Gab
Grynch
Guayaba
Gypsy Temple
James Apollo
Lonely Mountain Lovers
Memwav
R-Pal
Raica
Reverend Dollars
So Pitted
Star Anna
Tay Sean
Tea Cozies
The Cold 102’s
The Hasslers
The Hollers
The Warren G. Hardings
Will Jordan
Yu Su
Andrew Joslyn
Art d’Ecco
Bread & Butter
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
Dex Amora
DON’T
Eli Teplin
Fabulous Downey Brothers
Falon Sierra
Fauna Shade
Girl Teeth
Great Falls
He Whose Ox Is Gored
Heiress
Hobosexual
Industrial Revelation
Invisible Boy
Justin Kauflin
Killer Workout
Lisa Prank
Metal Chocolates
Michete
Orbitron
Tango Alpha Tango
The Good Wives
The Velveteins
Tomo Nakayama
Unite-One
Year of the Cobra
ZAHARA
Black Whales
CHARMS
Colorworks
Furniture Girls
Georgetown Orbits
Ramos
sWordsCool
The Hoot Hoots
Yada Yada Blues Band
Yirim Seck
Stas THEE Boss
Kimmortal
The Physics
VanJess
Jake Crocker
LoveCityLove Band
FKL
Ghoulavelii
Emma Lee Toyoda
Tilson XOXO
Kid Hops
