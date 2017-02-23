The first half of the massive Upstream Music Fest + Summit lineup includes some names you already know, and others you’ll discover.

Flying Lotus, AlunaGeorge, Shabazz Palaces, Snarky Puppy and Beat Connection are headlining the inaugural Upstream Music Fest + Summit, to be held May 11-13 around Pioneer Square.

The three-day festival will ultimately include more than 200 acts playing across 25 stages. The first half of that list is below.

Upstream is a collaboration among philanthropist and music geek Paul Allen, radio station KEXP and the Alliance for Pioneer Square. Its aim is to nurture emerging artists, while showcasing established acts.

“Our lineup celebrates the Northwest,” Upstream curator Meli Darby said in a statement. “We aren’t defined by one genre or style, but by the diversity of our regional sound.”

By day, some 200 artists will gather at the CenturyLink Field Event Center with music professionals, technologists and creatives to talk about how to succeed in the industry. There will be interactive keynotes, breakout sessions, cross-industry discussions and mentoring workshops for local artists.

In the evening, the artists will perform in more than 25 spaces and venues throughout Pioneer Square and CenturyLink Field’s North Lot.

The final lineup will be announced this spring. For now, the first dizzying, diverse round is as follows:

AlunaGeorge

Shabazz Palaces

Snarky Puppy

Beat Connection

Iska Dhaaf

Mike McCready & Friends

Thunderpussy

Rabbit Wilde

Xavier Omär

Dave B

The Flavr Blue

Polyrhythmics

Hibou

The Maldives

Grace Love

Motopony

Ayron Jones & The Way

The Grizzled Mighty

Brent Amaker and The Rodeo

Brothers From Another

Budo & Kris Orlowski

Chris Staples

Laura Gibson

MASZER

Acapulco Gold

Acid Tongue

Adam Nystrom

:30

Aos

Astro King Phoenix

Ayo Dot & The Uppercuts

Bad Luck

Bardo:Basho

Biome

Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints

Boots to the Moon

Boyfriends

Brite Lines

Ca$h Bandicoot

Chimurenga Renaissance

Constant Lovers

COSMOS

CUFF LYNX

DEEP CREEP

DoNormaal

Dream Journal

Dust Moth

Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme

En Canto

FKL

Freeway Park

Gail Pettis

Gibraltar

Gifted Gab

Grynch

Guayaba

Gypsy Temple

James Apollo

Key Nyata

Kirt Debique

Lonely Mountain Lovers

Mackned

Maiah Manser

Memwav

Nacho Picasso

Naomi Moon Siegel

Natasha Kmeto

NAVVI

Neu Yeuth

Nyles Davis

OK SWEETHEART

Ole Tinder

Parisalexa

Pink Parts

R-Pal

Raica

Ramzi

Reverend Dollars

Romaro Franceswa

Ruler

Saint Claire

Sashay

SassyBlack

SaxG

Shaprece

Shawn Parker

Shelby Earl

SISTERS

Smokey Brights

So Pitted

Star Anna

Steal Shit Do Drugs

Tangerine

Tay Sean

Taylar Elizza Beth

Tea Cozies

Tezeta Band

The Cold 102’s

The Hasslers

The Hollers

The Last Artful, Dodgr

The Spider Ferns

The Warren G. Hardings

Tiffany Wilson

Travis Thompson

Versing

Warm Gun

Wayne Horvitz’ Electric Circus

WILD POWWERS

Year of Death

Youryoungbody

Yu Su

ZELLi

Will Jordan