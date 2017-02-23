The first half of the massive Upstream Music Fest + Summit lineup includes some names you already know, and others you’ll discover.
Flying Lotus, AlunaGeorge, Shabazz Palaces, Snarky Puppy and Beat Connection are headlining the inaugural Upstream Music Fest + Summit, to be held May 11-13 around Pioneer Square.
The three-day festival will ultimately include more than 200 acts playing across 25 stages. The first half of that list is below.
Upstream is a collaboration among philanthropist and music geek Paul Allen, radio station KEXP and the Alliance for Pioneer Square. Its aim is to nurture emerging artists, while showcasing established acts.
“Our lineup celebrates the Northwest,” Upstream curator Meli Darby said in a statement. “We aren’t defined by one genre or style, but by the diversity of our regional sound.”
By day, some 200 artists will gather at the CenturyLink Field Event Center with music professionals, technologists and creatives to talk about how to succeed in the industry. There will be interactive keynotes, breakout sessions, cross-industry discussions and mentoring workshops for local artists.
In the evening, the artists will perform in more than 25 spaces and venues throughout Pioneer Square and CenturyLink Field’s North Lot.
The final lineup will be announced this spring. For now, the first dizzying, diverse round is as follows:
AlunaGeorge
Shabazz Palaces
Snarky Puppy
Beat Connection
Iska Dhaaf
Mike McCready & Friends
Thunderpussy
Rabbit Wilde
Xavier Omär
Dave B
The Flavr Blue
Polyrhythmics
Hibou
The Maldives
Grace Love
Motopony
Ayron Jones & The Way
The Grizzled Mighty
Brent Amaker and The Rodeo
Brothers From Another
Budo & Kris Orlowski
Chris Staples
Laura Gibson
MASZER
Acapulco Gold
Acid Tongue
Adam Nystrom
:30
Aos
Astro King Phoenix
Ayo Dot & The Uppercuts
Bad Luck
Bardo:Basho
Biome
Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints
Boots to the Moon
Boyfriends
Brite Lines
Ca$h Bandicoot
Chimurenga Renaissance
Constant Lovers
COSMOS
CUFF LYNX
DEEP CREEP
DoNormaal
Dream Journal
Dust Moth
Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme
En Canto
FKL
Freeway Park
Gail Pettis
Gibraltar
Gifted Gab
Grynch
Guayaba
Gypsy Temple
James Apollo
Key Nyata
Kirt Debique
Lonely Mountain Lovers
Mackned
Maiah Manser
Memwav
Nacho Picasso
Naomi Moon Siegel
Natasha Kmeto
NAVVI
Neu Yeuth
Nyles Davis
OK SWEETHEART
Ole Tinder
Parisalexa
Pink Parts
R-Pal
Raica
Ramzi
Reverend Dollars
Romaro Franceswa
Ruler
Saint Claire
Sashay
SassyBlack
SaxG
Shaprece
Shawn Parker
Shelby Earl
SISTERS
Smokey Brights
So Pitted
Star Anna
Steal Shit Do Drugs
Tangerine
Tay Sean
Taylar Elizza Beth
Tea Cozies
Tezeta Band
The Cold 102’s
The Hasslers
The Hollers
The Last Artful, Dodgr
The Spider Ferns
The Warren G. Hardings
Tiffany Wilson
Travis Thompson
Versing
Warm Gun
Wayne Horvitz’ Electric Circus
WILD POWWERS
Year of Death
Youryoungbody
Yu Su
ZELLi
Will Jordan
