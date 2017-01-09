Here's how to get tickets to celebrate 30 years of "Joshua Tree" at CenturyLink Field in May.

Irish rock band U2 is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its critically acclaimed “Joshua Tree” album with a limited run of tour dates, including a May 14 stop at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field.

The album, released in March 1987, has sold 10 million copies and includes “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” both of which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Inspired by the band’s American tour experiences, literature and politics, guitarist The Edge told Rolling Stone that the Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s presidential election victory have made the album relevant again.

“That record was written in the mid-’80s, during the Reagan-Thatcher era of British and U.S. politics. It was a period when there was a lot of unrest. Thatcher was in the throes of trying to put down the miners’ strike; there was all kinds of shenanigans going on in Central America. It feels like we’re right back there in a way.”

Tickets, which cost $35-$280, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 via Ticketmaster.com or phone at 1-800-75-3000.