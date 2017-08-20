Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played a sold-out show at Safeco Field on Saturday, as part of what is likely his last large rock tour. The crowd loved hearing hits from his catalog, but Petty was best on the “anti-love” songs.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were a long way from their hometown of Gainesville, Florida Saturday, but their Safeco Field concert felt like a home game. “I feel a little mojo,” Petty said as the show began, referencing both the Mariners, and one of his album titles.

Plenty of hits followed, though one “error” with sound briefly drew the kind of boos you’d hear at a Yankees game. Still, if you were scoring the night, you’d say it was a win. At 66, with 80 million albums sold, Petty has seen plenty of those.

Petty has said this tour will likely be his “last big one.” He tailored the set to mark forty years since his first album and began with “Rockin’ Around (With You),” which kicks off that debut.

The song proves Petty was already crafting chunky guitar riffs into suburban love ballads at his career start. The same formula followed on “Refugee,” “Yer So Bad,” and more. It’s a template that is both familiar and comfortable: guitar solo, backup singers, and verse-chorus-verse.

Petty’s artistic achievement has been greatest when he contrasts his populist riffs with inward lyrics, mostly about alienation. Even “Free Fallin’” is really an anti-love song, which is why Petty’s snarl vocal worked so well at Safeco.

A sound snafu a couple of songs later was unfortunate, but more so because Petty didn’t realize it for so long, giving the indication he wasn’t as cued into his audience, which eventually had to chant “we can’t hear you.” After a break, he came back but didn’t deviate from his standard setlist. It was a missed opportunity to not dish up something special for the crowd’s patience.

The night’s best moment came earlier, however, with “Walls (Circus),” which did not fit into a seventies template. This is a song about “barricades,” but it has a weariness that isn’t masked by big rock licks.

Petty introduced it by saying it was “a request, but I made the request.” That was likely a nod to the fact that it wasn’t a big hit (to Petty’s credit he left several hits off tour’s setlist).

“Walls” is more than just a song about getting the woman you love back — it’s about Petty’s struggle to reconcile with his true self. The lyrics also serve as a summation of where Tom Petty sits today in a rock landscape that is much changed from forty years ago when he helped invent arena rock. “Walls,” in contrast, is a tiny song, with a big heart.

“Some things are over, some things go on,” Petty sang. “Part of me you carry / part of me is gone.”