Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, the iconic heartland rock band, will be coming to Seattle’s Safeco’s Field on Aug. 19.

Tickets go sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at ticketmaster.com. They’re $69-$149.

The band had a slew of hits including “American Girl,” “Breakdown,” “The Waiting,” “Free Falling,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “Stop Dragging My Heart Around.”